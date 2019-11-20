WATCH: Waterford men score as Ireland U21 record big Sweden win

Just days after making his senior Ireland debut against New Zealand, Waterford's Lee O'Connor got on the scoresheet for Stephen Kenny's U21s against Sweden at Tallaght Stadium. Waterford FC player Zack Elbouzedi also bagged himself a goal in the crunch tie.

The Euro qualifier started disastrously for Ireland with Sweden going ahead in the first half but O'Connor started the fightback in the second half.

He started the attack in the 49th minute by running down the right-wing before offloading and bombing into the box to collect the return pass and bury to the net to make it 1-1.

Goals from Adam Idah, Troy Parrott and Zack Elbouzedi saw Stephen Kenny's side secure an important three points to see the side top of Group One on 16 points; a record points total for an Ireland U-21s side.

In truth, Ireland struggled through the first 45 minutes and found themselves behind in the 18th minute. Viktor Gyökeres took the ball down on the left and turned inside to find the bottom corner with a sublime finish, the first goal Ireland conceded at home during this campaign.

The home side only mustered one chance of note before the break. Gavin Bazunu's clearance found Parrott on the left and after he glided past Anel Ahmedhodzic, his cross found Idah but the shot found the side netting.

Kenny made a double substitution at the break as Liam Scales and Connor Ronan were introduced. It sparked Ireland into life and four minutes into the second-half, they were level through O'Connor.

Idah found space on the right and his cross found the onrushing Lee O'Connor to sweep the ball home.

Ireland continued their dominance as Elbouzedi's cross almost found Idah in the 60th minute, but he couldn't quite reach the ball. Four minutes later, the Norwich City man had his goal.

Once again, Elbouzedi's wing-play produced the goods as his low cross was powered home by Idah from 12 yards out.

Ireland showed no signs of stopping the second-half rout and next, Parrott got in on the act. In the 74th minute, Ronan capped an incredible game-changing performance with a fantastic lofted-ball to find Parrott and he found the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

Three minutes from time, Ireland scored their final goal of the game as Elbouzedi scored the goal his industrious play deserved. Ronan drifted down the left and crossed across the six-yard box to hand Elbouzedi a simple tap-in to seal the victory.

Watch his goal below:

"It was an incredible second-half performance and the team deserves a huge amount of credit," Stephen Kenny said after the game.

"The way we responded after the break was fantastic to see and I'm delighted the players got their reward."