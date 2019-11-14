Waterford to develop 'tree management plan'

Sinn Féin councillor Conor D. McGuinness has welcomed movement by Waterford Council on the development of a Tree Management Plan.

McGuinness said: “On Wednesday, the council’s strategic policy committee on the Environment, Biodiversity and Climate Action discussed my proposal for a Tree Management Plan and agreed to begin work in developing this timely and much-needed piece of policy.

“My intention is for a comprehensive plan to be put in place that identifies opportunities for planting trees on Council Property, that sets ambitious targets of planting trees in existing estates and new housing developments, that adopts a partnership approach with community groups and the private sector to radically increase tree planting, that prioritised native and broad-leaf tree species, and that clarifies the Council’s policies regarding tree cutting and maintenance," Conor explained.

“Trees play a huge role in our environment and communities as carbon sinks, natural amenities and habitats for fauna. Trees, and particularly broad-leafed species, have become increasing important with regards to climate change. If we are serious about taking local action to address climate change we need to take radical steps to support tree planting and implement strong policies to protect trees, woodlands and hedgerows.”