Waterford driver tests positive for cocaine
A driver in Waterford has tested positive for cocaine while driving.
The driver of this car was stopped by Gardaí in Waterford on Tuesday night, November 12.
They tested positive for cocaine. Tests for opiates, benzodiazepines and cannabis were negative.
The drive will appear in court in relation to the incident at a later date.
