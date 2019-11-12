Major retail chain to open store in Waterford

NEWS

'Danish Ikea' to open in Waterford

JYSK is set to open a store in Waterford city

An international retail chain is set to open a store in Waterford city. 

Danish chain JYSK, which sells household goods such as mattresses, furniture and interior décor, is expected to open by March 2020 at Unit 3/4 Boland’s Retail Park on the Cork Road. 

JYSK has stores in over 50 countries and employs 22,000 employees. 

Approximately 10 full-time positions will be created by the opening of the Waterford store.