€3.5 million boost for Port of Waterford

South East Port Services has boosted its cargo handling capacity by investing in a new mobile harbour crane with an innovative design that reduces its carbon footprint.

South East Port Services provide stevedoring, warehousing and ships agency services to shipping and client companies at the Port of Waterford in Belview.

The Liebherr LHM 280 was purpose-built for the company by Liebherr in Rostock, Germany, over a six-month period with South East Port Services closely involved throughout.

The crane weighs 240 tons and has a lifting capacity of 84 tons. The recent delivery also included a new clamshell grab that was customised for the crane. An existing Liebherr LHM 250 that the same company operates at Belview has discharged over 10 million tons at the port.

Both cranes will now operate side-by-side, also allowing for tandem lift capability where there are bespoke cargos. For instance, in the renewable energy sector.

A €3.5m investment, the crane uses hybrid energy technologies that enable higher discharge speeds with smaller engine loads, thereby reducing the crane’s environmental impact as part of a wider drive towards more eco-friendly port activities.