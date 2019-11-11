Waterford man giving away 1,000 free trees for Science Week

A Waterford man is giving away 1,000 trees for Science Week, which runs until Sunday.

'The Green Man' Dean O’Neill says the Tree Council Of Ireland initiative is “a positive action” towards tackling climate change that everyone can be a part of. “As part of Science Week, we are working together to plant 30,000 trees,” he says.

He has a selection of Irish trees, including oak, birch, willow and alder. "All I ask is that you plant the tree and share it to our Tree Planters Ireland page. I will be providing a video outlining how to plant your beautiful tree,” he adds.

If you would like to plant more than one tree, contact Dean on 087-9180233. He will be at the Old Mill car park in Kilmacthomas on Friday from 10am to 12pm and at the Priest Road Market in Tramore on Saturday from 10am to 1pm with the trees.