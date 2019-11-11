The Ana Kriegel Murder: A young life lost airs on Virgin Media One this Monday night

Brand new Virgin Media News documentary The Ana Kriegel Murder: A young life lost will air on Virgin Media One on Monday at 10pm.

In May 2018, Ana Kriegel was lured from her home and brutally killed in a derelict house in Lucan. The awful crime was all the more disturbing when her killer were revealed to be two 13-year-old boys – now the youngest convicted murderers in the history of the state.

In this documentary, senior journalists, barristers and family friends tell Ana's story, looking at the circumstances around her murder, the extensive Garda investigation and the trial that followed.

Featuring a series of new photographs released by Ana’s family, the documentary will also examine the sentencing in this unprecedented case and explore the lasting impact of Ana's death.

“There is a feeling that the crime was so awful that it doesn't fall into the category that you'd normally find crimes that children would commit and I think people had a real problem with that," says Social Democrat TD and Kreigel family friend Catherine Murphy.

Michael O'Higgins, Senior Council, adds: “These were young children involved, there was a strong element of planning, it wasn't a single moment of madness, it was protracted and it appeared to have a lot of malice in the actions”.