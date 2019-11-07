Waterford motorists warned of traffic disruption on Friday

Waterford motorists are being warned that there will be intermittent stop/go type traffic management in place on Bilberry road on Friday, November 8.

It will be in place between 9:30am and 4pm to facilitate survey works and may result in some delays.

Motorists are therefore advised to avoid the area and use alternative routes, if possible.

Waterford City & County Council has thanked the public for their patience while this work is being carried out.