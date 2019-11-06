Waterford's Mount Congreve set to become 'world-class international visitor attraction'

Waterford’s Mount Congreve is set to receive €3,726,000 in State funding under the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund.

The project will involve the redevelopment and restoration of Mount Congreve estate to create a superb visitor experience and to further transform the gardens into a world-class international visitor attraction.

Fine Gael general election candidate Cllr John Cummins welcomes the “fantastic news”. He says: “It’s an amazing asset for Waterford city and county and is only going to grow from strength to strength with this massive investment.”

The Mayor of the City and County of Waterford Cllr John Pratt says: “This funding is particularly welcome and I am delighted to be in a position to develop Mount Congreve as a world-class tourism destination for now and for future generations.”

The Rural Regeneration and Development Fund, a part of Project Ireland 2040, commits an additional fund of €1 billion to provide investment in towns and villages which enhance sustainable social and economic development and can demonstrate coordination and integration between the community and public sector.