The 10 best Twitter reactions to the Late Late's Gay Byrne special

Justin Kelly

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

It felt like the end of an important era for Ireland on Tuesday night as the Late Late owl and music beamed into our homes to honour the late Gay Byrne. 

His death this week sent us all into mourning and the reminiscing of iconic Late Late moments, the Toy Show and Gaybo's trailblazing broadcasting, has been magnificent.

It came to a beautiful crescendo on Tuesday as Ryan Tubridy gathered an audience of Gay's contemporaries, his friends and former Late Late guests for an emotional tribute. 

Guests included: President Michael D Higgins, Tommy Tiernan, Pat Shortt, Jon Kenny, Mary McAleese, Joe Duffy, Mike Murphy, Red Hurley, Finbar Furey, Ray D'Arcy, Fr Brian D'Arcy, Marty Whelan and Sharon Shannon.

The sentimental reaction on Twitter was a thing of beauty: