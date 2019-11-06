The 10 best Twitter reactions to the Late Late's Gay Byrne special

It felt like the end of an important era for Ireland on Tuesday night as the Late Late owl and music beamed into our homes to honour the late Gay Byrne.

His death this week sent us all into mourning and the reminiscing of iconic Late Late moments, the Toy Show and Gaybo's trailblazing broadcasting, has been magnificent.

It came to a beautiful crescendo on Tuesday as Ryan Tubridy gathered an audience of Gay's contemporaries, his friends and former Late Late guests for an emotional tribute.

Guests included: President Michael D Higgins, Tommy Tiernan, Pat Shortt, Jon Kenny, Mary McAleese, Joe Duffy, Mike Murphy, Red Hurley, Finbar Furey, Ray D'Arcy, Fr Brian D'Arcy, Marty Whelan and Sharon Shannon.

The sentimental reaction on Twitter was a thing of beauty:

This #LateLate was so wonderfully Irish. It was supposed to end at 11.05, but it’s been funny, sentimental and emotional, and we still were on the step of the front door 40 minutes later, saying goodbye but not meaning it at all.

That’s who we are. #LateLateShow #ThePartingGlass — Philip Nolan (@philipnolan1) November 5, 2019

I remember Gay presenting the #LateLate, but most vivid memories are of spending time with family, especially my grandparents, watching him on a Friday night. Something so nostalgic about it; might be why I find this so sad - reminds me of a simpler time - true end of an era — Eoin Keane (@EoinKeane101) November 5, 2019

The finale performance on our Gay Byrne Tribute, 'The Parting Glass'. #LateLate pic.twitter.com/VdK0Bk4Z7x — The Late Late Show (@RTELateLateShow) November 5, 2019

Great nostalgia last night the passing of Gay has made us appreciate how naturally brilliant he was and treated everybody the same,touched every home in Ireland on Friday nights. The lad from @SyngeStreetCBS did well we were all better for it. #LateLate #RIPGayByrne — Michael Gannon (@eachwayonlyway) November 6, 2019

Thoroughly enjoyed last night's #LateLateShow special commemorating #GayByrne. A lovely mix of humour, sadness and nostalgia. As @tommedian so eloquently put it, the #latelate brought us together as a tribe. A fitting send-off to a man cherished by a nation. — David Graham (@GrahamLanguage) November 6, 2019

Had an interesting night watchin d #latelate with my parents last night. I had no idea how much #gaybyrne was a part of their formative years. My mom talked about how they considered him part of the Family, My dad shed a few tears as they showed how Gay made Ireland a safer place — louisamay hanrahan (@louisamayh) November 6, 2019

#gaybo #GayByrne #LateLate Gaybo connected us to each other in space and time. Maybe Tommy Tiernan was on to something saying it spoke to our Celtic souls that need for belonging. He listened to the people for once. That’s what mattered. RIP Gay — loulonergan (@loulonergan1) November 6, 2019

Catching up with tonight's #LateLate special for Gay Byrne, and jaysus but it's brilliant. Such a lovely tribute. And a pretty unique moment? Can't quite imagine anyone else bringing an audience (both in the studio and, I'm guessing, at home) together like this. #RIPGaybo — Chris (@Chris_afec) November 6, 2019