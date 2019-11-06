MOTORING
Crash on main Waterford road this morning
There are reports of a crash on the N25 in County Waterford on Wednesday morning.
According to AA Roadwatch, the accident happened on the Kilmacthomas side of the Kilmeaden Road.
More to follow.
06/11/2019
