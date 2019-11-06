MOTORING

Crash on main Waterford road this morning

WaterfordLive.ie

Reporter:

WaterfordLive.ie

Email:

news@waterfordlive.ie

Crash on main Waterford road this morning

There are reports of a crash on the N25 in County Waterford on Wednesday morning.

According to AA Roadwatch, the accident happened on the Kilmacthomas side of the Kilmeaden Road.

More to follow. 