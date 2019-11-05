Waterford's favourite takeaway revealed by new research

The weekend comes and a takeaway is on the cards. You’re on the sofa the TV is on but what is your go-to takeaway? Just Eat research has revealed the answer for every county in the country.

In Waterford, pizza tops the list with Chinese pipping Indian for second spot. The old reliable fish and chips are fourth on the list in the Faithful.

Chinese is the capitals’ favourite takeaway meal, whilst in Limerick and Cork also go with pizza.

The Midlands must be the Italian quarter of Ireland with Offaly, Laois, Westmeath and Longford all choosing pizza over any other takeaway.

Pizza orders that take the top spot overall with 16 regions across the country ordering their carb cravings from pizza takeaway restaurants most often. Chinese follows in second spot.



