Waterford hit with a wind warning from Met Éireann

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow wind warning for Wexford, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

"Overnight on Friday, West to southwest winds, veering northwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65 km/h with gusts of 90 to 110 Km/h, and higher in coastal and mountainous areas of Kerry and Cork," the national forecaster said.

The warning is valid from 11pm on Friday, November 1 until 6am on Saturday, November 2.