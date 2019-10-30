BEWARE: Gardaí issue warning after members of the public report several scam calls

Gardaí have received reports of several scam calls.

In a statement, Gardaí have outlined the details of the calls:

Automated message stating a €600 fraudulent transaction has occurred on your visa card and to dial 1 if this is correct.

When number one is dialled a person answers with a foreign accent purporting to be working for a third party Visa Technical support company. Scammer starts off enquiring about an Internet Server Breach.

Calls are being made to landlines. Do not engage. Hang up. Never discuss or divulge financial information on the phone or internet.

One call was made to Thomastown Garda Station on Monday, October 28, from an unknown number.