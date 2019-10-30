Italian travel professionals sightseeing in Waterford as guests of Tourism Ireland

A group of travel professionals working with leading Italian tour operators Boscolo Tours enjoyed a fact-finding visit around Ireland as guests of Tourism Ireland.

The aim of the visit was to really enthuse the travel agents about our superb tourism offering and to highlight some of our lesser-known attractions and experiences. The busy itinerary included lunch at The Moorings in Dungarvan, Waterford city and an overnight stay in the Dooley’s Hotel.

“We were delighted to invite representatives of Boscolo Tours to visit Waterford and Ireland," says Tourism Ireland’s manager Italy Niamh Kinsella.

"Their visit was a really good opportunity to showcase our superb tourism offering and to really enthuse the travel agents about selling holidays to Ireland. Seeing is believing, and our aim is that when they return home they will be even more enthusiastic about the destination, helping to secure a greater share of their business for Waterford and Ireland in 2020.”

In 2018, we welcomed 384,000 Italian visitors to the island of Ireland. “Tourism Ireland has been undertaking an extensive and targeted programme of promotional activity in Italy throughout 2019 to continue to grow Italian visitor numbers and, in particular, to encourage more Italians to explore our regions and less-visited attractions during the off-peak season.”