Bonfire warning issued in Waterford ahead of Halloween

Waterford Council have urged people to refrain from lighting Halloween bonfires.

They have also asked people to report the storage and collection of materials for bonfires as soon as they see it, by phoning Waterford Council at 0761102020. They also asked residents to report fireworks to the Gardaí on 051-305000.

They issued the following advice:

DON’T leave out materials for use in bonfires

DON’T leave your wheelie bin out overnight

DON’T allow your children to organise or be involved in bonfires

"Please remember that bonfires are dangerous, they cause injury to children each year and damage to your environment," the council concluded.