HSE applies for planning for second cath lab in Waterford

Fianna Fáil TD for Waterford Mary Butler has welcomed the latest progress on the second cath lab at University Hospital Waterford.

The HSE has now applied for planning permission for the unit, to include a Specialist Procedures Room, Preparation and Recovery, Diagnostic Facilities and Ancillary Accommodation. The planning application may be inspected at Waterford City and County Council’s offices.

Deputy Butler said: “Today’s notice marks another step forward in the provision of a second cath lab for Waterford. I’m very pleased to see this progress and hope that the process can proceed without delay.

“This unit is expected to be delivered in the next 12-16 months and I am very hopeful that this timeframe can be achieved now that the project has gained momentum. The fact that planning permission has now been lodged is a very positive move and with such strong support for the new unit, I don’t envisage any major problems with progressing the project.

“I will continue to work constructively with my Oireachtas colleagues, as I have been doing over the past three years to ensure that the cath lab is delivered as soon as possible,” concluded Deputy Butler.