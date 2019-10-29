NEWS
Waterford club get the ball rolling for new all-weather pitch
Lismore GAA Club planning to build an all-weather 3G synthetic pitch
A Waterford GAA club has applied for planning permission for the construction of an all-weather 3G synthetic pitch.
The Lismore GAA Club pitch development would be complete with perimeter fence.
It would also include four 12 metre high lighting columns for the purposes of floodlighting the playing surface and all associated site works at Castlelands, Lismore.
