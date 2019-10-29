Waterford 'mas on a mission' to get Christmas toys for disadvantaged children

There will be a drop-off point in the Woodies carpark on Cork Road in Waterford for the 'Mas on a mission' Christmas Toy Appeal this year.

The appeal aims to source as many toys as possible for disadvantaged kids with the mantra 'every child deserves a toy a Christmas' the driving force behind the initiative.

It is the brainchild of the famous 'Mas on a mission' Facebook group which comprises of 100,000 members, predominantly mothers who have formed and offered support to numerous causes.

"We are collecting toys for sick children, children who are homeless and any sort of child in basic need," organisers said.

Drop-off points around the country will open on November 16, including Woodies carpark on Cork Road, Waterford. It will be open from 10am to 1pm on the day.

People are asked to donate toys for all ages from 0-3yrs all they way to teenagers. They suggest a €20 budget and ask that presents remain unwrapped so they can allocate them appropriately.

They ask that those donating place their gifts in blue gift bags for boys and pink bags for girls with the age range appropriately marked on the tag.

Your donation could make a huge difference to a sick or disadvantaged child this Christmas.

See all details below: