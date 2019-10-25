Good vibes at Waterford school for Health and Wellbeing Week

Waterford’s Presentation Secondary School marked Health and Wellbeing Week by taking part in an array of activities.

Each morning began with ten minutes of dance and positive affirmations were read over the intercom throughout the day. The school’s Amber Flag committee handed out uplifting messages to everyone and organised a ‘regret board’ to help students to overcome any feelings of regret that might be harbouring.

There were other activities such as The Daily Mile, a lunchtime disco organised by Young SVP, health and fitness workshops for transition year students, guest speakers, mindfulness workshops, guest sports coaches, and much more.

The highlight of the week was whole school dance activity in the school gym, where each year group lined up in the gym wearing different colours of the rainbow to engage in some energetic zumba dancing. This was a fantastic way to end the week, leaving everyone physically and mentally re-charged.

The Shona Project

The school was excited to welcome The Shona Project’s CEO Tammy Darcy and ambassador Freya Darcy to the launch of The Survival Handbook for Girls. 28,000 copies of this book, which has everything you need to know about nailing secondary school, will be distributed to first year girls all over Ireland. The Presentation first years were the first in the country to get their hands on a copy.

International Day of the Girl

Transition year students enjoyed a wonderful day at the Shine International Day of the Girl Conference in WIT Arena, organised by The Shona Project, Beat 102/103 and Waterford Area Partnership. They came away feeling inspired and empowered by speakers Razan Ibraheem, Niamh Fitzpatrick and Sarah Doyle, and were delighted to be entertained by emerging pop star Soulé. Well done also to the school’s Amanda Goma, Esdras Malonga and Jerely Pembele who performed an uplifting rendition of Wings at the event as part of the Mount Sion Choir.