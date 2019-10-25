Waterford’s WLR 'absolutely delighted' with latest listenership figures

Waterford’s WLR confirmed its position as Ireland's leading local radio station when the most recent Joint National Listenership Research (JNLR) were released for the period October 2018 to September 2019.

The latest figures show that WLR’s weekly reach of 71% is the highest of all national and regional stations in the area.

“We are absolutely delighted with these results. They are yet again a wonderful testament to the loyalty of our listeners across Waterford," says WLR’s Michael Byrne.

"Here at the station, we are extremely privileged to have a team of people both on and off air that are passionate about their county of Waterford. There is no topic left unturned. Our array of programmes epitomises the broad appeal of WLR throughout the city and county of Waterford.”

The latest results into radio listening comes on the back of WLR’s Local Station of the Year win earlier this month.

When it comes to any audio listening in Ireland, live radio rules with 85%. This compares to 7.8% of owned music, 1.1% to podcasts and 5.6% to Spotify.

The listenership figures also confirmed that people spend over four hours a day listening to radio. Radio listening remains strong across the country with 83% of all adults tuning into radio each day.