Waterford council finalising strategy for integration of migrants in county

Waterford City and County Council is inviting residents of Waterford, who have come from other countries and made Waterford their home, to meetings in Dungarvan and Waterford City in November.

Waterford's Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is currently finalising an integration strategy for migrants and migrant communities.

To assist in this process, in early 2019, a Migrant Integration Forum - consisting of migrant representatives from across Waterford - was set up to support the council in developing this strategy.

Information about the strategy is available on the Council’s website, www.waterfordcouncil.ie.

"The LCDC wishes to give all migrants, including members of migrant communities (non-Irish nationals, foreign-born persons and dual nationals) an opportunity to influence and shape the strategy," a statement read.

"Therefore, we wish to invite you to attend a specially convened consultative workshop (roundtable) on either:

· Monday, 4 November at 7pm in the Granville Hotel, Waterford City or

· Tuesday, 5 November at 7pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Dungarvan.

"We welcome everybody.

"The City and County Council and the LCDC look forward to working with you to implement and give effect to the strategy over the coming years," it concluded.