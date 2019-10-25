Celebrations at Waterford's winning €5.2 million lotto jackpot store

The National Lottery has revealed the Waterford store which sold the winning ticket for Wednesday’s €5,260,021 lotto jackpot.

The ticket was sold at SuperValu in the Kilbarry Shopping Centre on the Tramore Road.

The store, which will be formally announced at 12.30pm today, sold the ticket for the 8th lotto jackpot win so far this year.

The National Lottery is still encouraging lotto players in Waterford and surrounding areas to check their tickets.

The winning numbers were 13, 27, 32, 36, 38, 39 and the bonus number was 43.