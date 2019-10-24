Waterford nurse nominated for national award

Nurse at Maypark House Nursing Home, Roshen Vavallil Kuriakose, has been nominated for a Nursing Home Ireland Care Award for 2019.

The awards, which celebrate excellence in care, will take place at the Citywest Hotel, Co. Dublin on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at 7pm.

Roshen started working in Maypark House Nursing Home as a staff nurse in 2016. He is a registered nurse for 12 years with over eight years’ experience in the care of the elderly

He is passionate about his work and with the whole team, strives for the highest standard and above all person-centred care.

Roshen quickly progressed to become one of Maypark's senior nurse managers and was the driving force in implementing new procedures in the areas of restrictive practice, falls reduction and wound care.

He is extremely committed in his role and is an excellent leader. With support from his colleagues on the management team, Roshen successfully completed a QQI Level 6 Leadership Programme.