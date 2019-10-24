Waterford hit with Met Éireann weather warning ahead of Bank Holiday weekend
Waterford hit with Met Éireann weather warning ahead of Bank Holiday weekend
Waterford and Wexford have been hit with a Status Yellow rainfall warning.
Met Éireann says there will be "heavy thundery rain at times on Friday with accumulations of 30mm in places."
They also warn of some spot flooding.
The warning is valid for both counties from 10am on Friday morning until 6am on Saturday morning.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on