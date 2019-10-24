Major Waterford road to close until Christmas week

Part of the N72 Military Road will close in Waterford on Friday this week until December 20.

Waterford City and County Council announced the closure to facilitate roadworks, including drainage works and tree cutting.

During that period, the N72 Military Road will close from its junction with the R672 at Ballymacmague to its junction with the N25 at Tarr's bridge.

Traffic will be diverted via the N25 and R672.

Travelling from Waterford the traffic will be diverted onto the N25 until the Kilrush Roundabout where it will take the third exit and be diverted via the R672 to rejoin the N72 at its junction with the R672 at Ballymacmague.

Travelling from the Lismore direction the traffic will be diverted to the right at its junction with the R672, along the R672 to its junction with the N25 at the Kilrush roundabout where it will take the first exit at the roundabout onto the N25 and will rejoin the N72 at Tarr's bridge junction.

Local Access will be permitted.

The road will be open evenings from 7pm and on weekends during the period.

Waterford City & County Council has apologised for any inconvenience caused.