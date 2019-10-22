Waterford company in the running for €280,000 prize fund

Miura Regtech, a new start business from Waterford, is in with a chance of winning a share of €280,000 as this year’s InterTradeIreland Seedcorn Investor Readiness Competition regional finalists are announced.

24 companies in total from across the island of Ireland will compete across four regional heats which start in early November.

Established by Alex Martin in 2017, Miura Regtech, a regulatory compliance software company has automated the entire regulatory compliance process allowing regulators to automatically update their policies, procedures and systems.

Miura Regtech will compete against five other companies at the Munster Regional Final on November 5 in the Rochestown Park Hotel Cork. Each business will deliver an investment pitch in front of an expert judging panel comprising of venture capitalists, business angels and some of the island’s leading business leaders.

Speaking about the regional finalists, Shane O'Hanlon, Funding for Growth Manager at InterTradeIreland said: “I’m delighted to offer my congratulations to all those who have reached this crucial stage. The regional finalists have been successfully chosen based on their submission of their business plan and visual representation of their business idea. The standard of entries from Munster was very high and we look forward to seeing how the competition progresses.”

As well as a substantial cash prize fund, participants benefit from promotional, business planning workshops and mentorship support throughout the competition.

The regional finalists will receive an intensive one-day investment pitch masterclass facilitated by InterTradeIreland, to help polish their presentation skills. The regional winners will then be invited to pitch to a panel of judges at the all-island final, taking place in Dublin on November 28, 2019, with the overall winner and category winner announced that evening at an awards ceremony at Guinness Storehouse, Dublin.

To date, InterTradeIreland has supported over 2,300 enterprising companies through the Seedcorn process. With €238 million in new equity being raised by the companies which have reached the regional finals stage of the Seedcorn competition over the past 17 years, the competition has a strong track record of supporting early business start-ups to become investor-ready.

Further details are also available on the Seedcorn website at www.intertradeireland.com/ seedcorn and follow on twitter @ITI_seedcorn.