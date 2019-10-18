Waterford driver caught going almost double the speed limit

Gardaí and GoSafe have checked the speed of 18,785 vehicles with 23 vehicles detected travelling in excess of the applicable speed limit since 7am this morning.

It is part of a national slow down day.

A driver detected in Waterford is among the worst offences. The driver was caught travelling at 138km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R675 Ballykinsella in Waterford.

Other speeds detected around the country were:



• 181km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M1 Lusk Dublin

• 63km/h in a 50km/h Zone on the Whitemill Road Wexford Wexford

• 119km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N15 Ballynacarrick Ballintra Donegal

• 136km/h in a 120km/h Zone on the M3 Bracetown Dunboyne Meath

• 89km/h in a 80km/h Zone on the R445 Curragh Kildare Kildare

• 110km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N24 Killaloan Lower Clonmel Tipperary

• Truck @ 89 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N13 Moyle Newtowncunningham Donegal

• Truck @ 89 km/h in a 100km/h Zone on the N21 Blossomhill Rathkeale Limerick

On National Slow Down Day, An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority continue to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding and urge motorists to drive carefully and abide by the speed limits.