Spooks parade to kickstart Halloween in Waterford

Waterford children are set to enjoy a unique Spooks Parade to kick off the Halloween season at Waterford Retail Park on Sunday, October 27 at 3pm.

The popular event has returned after taking a break in 2018.

Led by costumed characters, local children will go from store to store on a spooky adventure, listening to ghost stories and collecting vouchers for treats. A fancy-dress competition will round-off the event as treats are given out.

In addition to a spooky entourage, children will be entertained by face painters and a Halloween DJ providing suitable ghoulish tunes. Children and adults attending the Spooks Parade are encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit and don their best costume.

The event starts at 3pm, however, families are encouraged to get there early to meet the characters and get their face-paint ready.

To register for the Halloween Spooks Parade, visit the Waterford Retail Park Facebook page.

“This event is a great opportunity for kids to go trick-or-treating safely and have a great time doing it,” said Jenna Culligan of Sigma, asset manager at Waterford Retail Park.

“Our store managers and staff are looking forward to welcoming the Spooks Parade on Sunday, October 27.”