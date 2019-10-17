Waterford road to close for over a month

A Waterford public road is set to close to facilitate the reconstruction of River Embankment along the River Blackwater at Drumroe Upper.

The L1018 Tourin Road/Drumroe from its junction with the N72 at Avonmore Bridge to the Cappoquin Graveyard will be closed from October 21 to November 22.

Diversion routes:

- Traffic travelling southwards towards Kilbree/Killahala from Cappoquin along L-1018 will be diverted westwards along N72 towards Lismore and southways onto Deerpark Road (L-2017) towards Killahala.

- Traffic travelling northwards along the Camphire Bridge Road (L1016) towards Cappoquin will be diverted onto Deerpark Road (L1017) at Killahala towards Lismore and eastwards towards Cappoquin via N72.