MOTORING
Waterford road to close for over a month
The L1018 Tourin Road/Drumroe to close from October 21 to November 22
A Waterford public road is set to close to facilitate the reconstruction of River Embankment along the River Blackwater at Drumroe Upper.
The L1018 Tourin Road/Drumroe from its junction with the N72 at Avonmore Bridge to the Cappoquin Graveyard will be closed from October 21 to November 22.
Diversion routes:
- Traffic travelling southwards towards Kilbree/Killahala from Cappoquin along L-1018 will be diverted westwards along N72 towards Lismore and southways onto Deerpark Road (L-2017) towards Killahala.
- Traffic travelling northwards along the Camphire Bridge Road (L1016) towards Cappoquin will be diverted onto Deerpark Road (L1017) at Killahala towards Lismore and eastwards towards Cappoquin via N72.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on