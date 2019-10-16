Residents invited to integration strategy meetings in Waterford city and Dungarvan

Waterford City and County Council invites residents, who have come from other countries and made the county their home, to integration strategy meetings in Dungarvan and the city in November.

Waterford Local Community Development Committee (LCDC) is currently finalising an integration strategy for migrants and migrant communities. To assist in this process, in early 2019 a Migrant Integration Forum consisting of migrant representatives from across Waterford was set up to support the council in developing this strategy.

“The LCDC wishes to give all migrants including members of migrant communities (non-Irish nationals, foreign-born persons and dual nationals) an opportunity to influence and shape the strategy. Therefore, we wish to invite you to attend a specially convened consultative workshop (roundtable) on either November 4 at 7pm in the Granville Hotel, Waterford city, or on November 5 at 7pm in Lawlor’s Hotel, Dungarvan,” a spokesperson says.

“We welcome input from everybody at these meetings, not just the migrant community. The City and County Council and the LCDC look forward to working with you to implement and give effect to the strategy over the coming years.”