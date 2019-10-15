Waterford icon Michael 'Brick' Walsh to retire from intercounty hurling

It's been a turbulent week for Waterford hurling with new manager Liam Cahill sensationally dropping Maurice Shanahan and Noel Connors from the panel for 2020 and now it appears Michael 'Brick' Walsh is retiring from the intercounty scene.

You need say just one word and every hurling fan in the country will have visions of 'Brick' bearing down on goal in the colours of Waterford, or indeed his club Stradbally.

2019 was his 17th season as an intercounty hurler with Waterford, making him one of the county's longest-serving players.

His commitment to the Déise began with the county's footballers, spending two seasons as a dual player, before committing to the small ball.

He has been a spiritual leader of the team for almost two decades, picking up three Munster titles, two national league titles and four All-Star awards.

Brick dedicated much of his life to his club, picking up ten county football titles to date. He was also the captain of the Waterford senior hurlers for his final season in 2019.