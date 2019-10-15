Award 'the greatest honour' of Waterford man's professional life

A local man has been honoured with the Waterford Massed Band's Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jim Nolan was “privileged” to receive the award for his contribution to cultural life in the city at the band's annual concert in the Sacred Heart Church last Friday.

“To have received this accolade from men and women whose contribution to the cultural and social life of our city is peerless has been the greatest honour of my professional life,” he said.

“I cannot adequately describe what it means to me but I will be forever grateful. I dedicate this wonderful award to my late father, John Nolan, who loved the sound and sight of the town's marching bands, and to my mother, Alice, who was with us last night. Special thanks to the great Ger O'Brien who each year, for 15 years, proves you can make miracles from adversity. Thank you also to the very many people who are taking the time and trouble to offer their congratulations,” he added.