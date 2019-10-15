Gardaí make €70,000 drug discovery during South East operation

Two men have been arrested following a large drugs seizure in the South East.

An operation by the Kilkenny/Carlow Drugs Unit, targeting the sale and supply of controlled drugs, resulted in a property outside Callan, Co Kilkenny, being searched under warrant on Monday night, October 14.

A sophisticated grow house was discovered. €3,000 worth of harvested cannabis ready for sale was located along with €65,000 worth of cannabis plants at an advanced stage of growth.

Two males were arrested and are currently detained in Kilkenny Garda Station.