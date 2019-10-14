Major Waterford road closed due to crash

The N25 is closed between Kilmeaden and Ballyduff GAA Club as emergency services deal with a crash.

A truck was involved in a collision and is now blocking the entire carriageway. Traffic is very slow both ways on approach with diversions being implemented. 

Caution is advised on approach with wet conditions also causing danger for drivers. 