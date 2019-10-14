Waterford's Theatre Royal to host live recording of RTE show

Waterford’s Theatre Royal is set to host a live recording and broadcast of the RTE Radio programme Sunday Miscellany on October 26 at 11.45am.

For over fifty years, Sunday morning has meant Sunday Miscellany, it is a magical mix of spoken word and music. The long-running, highly popular RTÉ Radio 1 show makes a welcome return for a second year to the Waterford Writers Weekend at the Imagine festival, hosted by the Arts Office, Waterford City & County Council.

During the programme in Waterford, local writers and festival guests will be joined by a diverse range of live music acts. It will be presented by Sunday Miscellany producer Sarah Binchy. Tickets to the live show are now on offer at the Theatre Royal Box Office.

A variety of over 80 events are on offer for the 18th annual Arts Festival which takes place this October 18 to 28, 2019. 55% of the programmed events are on offer free of charge. Three of Waterford’s finest festivals are rolled into one under the umbrella of the Imagine Arts Festival, including the Waterford Writers Weekend along with the John Dwyer Trad Weekend, an eclectic and international events programme to choose from under Imagine Arts which celebrates theatre, dance, music, visual art, discussion and debate.

Join in the fun this October in Waterford from the 18th to 28th – for information and booking see www.imagineartsfestival.com.

