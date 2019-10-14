'It sounded like a jet engine' - Waterford residents share experiences of freak tornado

A number of residents of Stradbally and the surrounding areas in Waterford have gotten in touch with Waterford Live to share their experiences of a rare tornado in the village early on Monday morning.

Meteorologist Cathal Nolan revealed the unusual weather event had made landfall on Monday. He said: "Overnight reports, radar and satellite data indicate that at 5:30am, a small tornado briefly touched down in the Stradbally area of Waterford.

"It caused some small structural damage to houses and unsecured objects.

"Such events are comparatively rare in Ireland though they do occur occasionally, especially in parts of the Midlands, known as Ireland’s tornado alley

REACTION

One resident in the Stradbally area described the scene in the village as "crazy."

"We all woke here with extremely heavy rain and thunder at 5:20am and shortly after that, serious wind started up," she added.

Another said: At approx 5.20am last night, the rain was otherworldly heavy followed by lightning. After brief calmer rain, the wind started to pick up so much it woke all the children in our house.

"It sounded like a helicopter or a jet engine over the house. Looking out the window we could see the pressure put on the trees from the wind," they added.

Another resident who lives above the village told us: "The noise of it was so strong it woke me and I saw the flash of lightning and then more torrential rain."

One local said: "I've been going on all morning in work about the thunder and lightning this morning at 5:30am that woke me up - never heard anything like it," while another said, "you should have been in Vincent's at 5.30am; between a full moon and the rain belting off the roof, it was like Armageddon."

Attesting to some damage being caused, another Stradbally resident said: "Some houses in our estate lost roof tiles and there is other minor damage around the place."

