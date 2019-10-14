Revenue seize tobacco after searching Tipperary and Wexford premises

Revenue officers with the assistance of Revenue detector dog Gus seized over 24,000 cigarettes following a search, under warrant, of a premises in Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford, on Saturday.

The cigarettes branded Blue River, Excellence and Email had a retail value of approximately €16,400 with a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €12,900. A man in his fifties has been questioned in relation to the seizure.

In a separate intelligence-led operation last week, Revenue officers also seized 19.6kg of roll-your-own tobacco following a search, under warrant, of two premises in Nenagh, County Tipperary. The seized tobacco, branded Amber Leaf, had a retail value of approximately €11,500 and represents a loss to the Exchequer of approximately €9,600. A man in his early twenties and a woman in her late forties have been interviewed in relation to the seizure.

Investigations are ongoing with a view to prosecutions in both seizures.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the illegal importation, supply and sale of tobacco in the shadow economy. If businesses or members of the public have any information, they can contact Revenue in confidence on confidential phone number 1800 295 295.