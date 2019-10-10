Newly renovated Aldi store opens its doors in Dungarvan

Aldi’s expanded Dungarvan 'Project Fresh' store has reopened its doors to customers following an extensive renovation project which has seen the store completely refurbished as part of a €160 million investment in its Irish store network.

The exciting new store has received a full makeover in line with Aldi’s award-winning Project Fresh store design, as well as being expanded by 300 m2. This expansive area has created room for even more natural produce and helped to create two new jobs for the local community.

Featuring the exciting new layout, Aldi’s Dungarvan store offers a wide selection of fresh food at the front of the store, hi-spec fixtures and fittings and new signage that provides a more efficient and comfortable shopping experience. There are also 100 car parking spaces available for customers.

Operating four stores in Waterford, Aldi has become an established part of the county’s retail landscape, proving very popular with shoppers. The store will be powered by 100% green electricity. Aldi has invested heavily in improving its energy management systems and its entire store network is now completely powered by wind-generated energy.

Speaking at the reopening, Tony Brackett, Store Manager at Aldi Dungarvan said: “We’re very excited about the expansion of our store and the amazing new Project Fresh layout. The combination of these two developments makes for a very comfortable shopping experience and allow us to stock an even wider range of products. The fact that we have created two new jobs in the for Dungarvan is just the icing on the cake!”

“Now that we’ve reopened, our commitment to our customers is that we will never be beaten on price and will always provide the best value. Our Swap and Save campaign continues to remind shoppers about the saving that can be generated by swapping their weekly shop to Aldi.”

Aldi Dungarvan participates in Aldi’s national partnership with FoodCloud, donating surplus food to local charities daily. The store has donated over 19,000 meals to its charity partners to date. Aldi Dungarvan is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network. In 2018, Dungarvan Care of the Aged was just one of several charities availing of the €500 bursary grants.

Aldi has committed €100m to constructing and opening 20 new stores, while Project Fresh sees Aldi invest a further €60m in revamping the layout and design of all of its 139 stores nationwide. Aldi’s Project Fresh store layout was recognised at the Checkout National Retail Supplier Awards, by scooping the Best New Store Build award for Aldi’s Ennistymon store, one of Aldi’s first Project Fresh stores.

Aldi is committed to growing its Irish supply base and increasing the number of Irish products available in its stores. It has invested more than €1,000,000 in its Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which offers up-and-coming artisan Irish food and drink producers the chance to have their products listed in Aldi’s 139 stores. Aldi also recently increased its support for small Irish suppliers by reducing its payment terms to 14 days for suppliers that transact up to €1 million annually with Aldi.

Aldi will sell over €700 million worth of Irish goods this year, sourced from Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers across the country.