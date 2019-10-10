Unique night of music and poetry coming to Waterford

A special mix of poetry, music and song will celebrate the beauty of the Comeragh Mountains during the John Dwyer Trad Weekend which takes place in Waterford from October 18 to 20 as part of the Imagine Arts Festival.

On October 18 at St. Patrick’s Gateway sean-nós singer Ann Mulqueen, singer and accordion player Breda De Paor, internationally acclaimed uillean pipe player David Power and poet Mark Roper come together as they host ‘In High Places’, a collaboration between musicians and a poet, based around the mysteries of the Comeraghs.

For this special event, Mark will read extracts from Comeragh: Mountain, Coum, River, Rumour, a book he released last year with photographer Paddy Dwan. This will be combined with the songs and playing of Ann Mulqueen and Breda De Paor, alongside the playing of the uileann pipes by David Power.

Another highlight of the Trad weekend is the Gala Concert where trad veteran John Dwyer will be joined by Galway fiddle-playing siblings Liz and Yvonne Kane, Máiread Hurley and John Blake (concertina and flute), Theresa O’Grady and Declan Payne (banjo and piano accordion), Damien O’Reilly and Caoilfhionn Ní Fhrighil (accordion and concertina), Irene Cunningham (sean nós dance) and Nell Ní Chrónín (song) for the ultimate evening concert on Saturday, October 19 at St. Patrick’s Gateway.

Trad Pub sessions, masterclasses and workshops plus singing sessions will also be on offer throughout the weekend including an informal singing session with Nell Ní Chrónín and friends as well as some local singers. Music and Dance workshops will be on offer with experts all day long on October 19, at 4pm on Saturday, October 19.

A Parlour Session at the Vintage Tearooms will be showcased by Galway sisters Liz and Yvonne Kane on fiddles, John Blake on guitar offering an intimate evening of music and song in one of the most stunning and unusual venues in the city.During the weekend the Waterford Historical and Archaeological Society will launch the 75th edition of their local history journal, Decies. Containing brand new historical research on people and events from all over Co. Waterford, join us to hear talks from contributors and find out more about our rich historical and musical heritage.

A variety of over 80 events are on offer for the 18th annual Arts Festival which takes place this October 18th to 28th 2019. 55% of the programmed events are on offer free of charge. Three of Waterford’s finest festivals are rolled into one under the umbrella of the Imagine Arts Festival, including the Waterford Writers Weekend along with the John Dwyer Trad Weekend an eclectic and international events programme to choose from under Imagine Arts which celebrates theatre, dance, music, visual art, discussion and debate.

Join in the fun this October in Waterford from the 18th to 28th – for information and booking see www.imagineartsfestival.com