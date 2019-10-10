Waterford TD says delivery is key for new dementia posts

Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Older People Mary Butler has welcomed the announcement of ten new dementia advisers posts but is calling on the Minister to outline when these positions will come on stream.

Deputy Butler said: “While the commitment for 10 advisers is very welcome, delivery on these positions is what matters. All too often we hear grand announcements from Fine Gael but the promises fail to materialise. This cannot be the case with these essential health jobs.

“There are currently only nine dementia advisors in the country, despite the fact that more than 55,000 people are living with the condition. This figure is expected to rise to 70,000 by 2022 and measures need to be taken now to ensure that we have enough health professionals with the required expertise and experience to cope with this anticipated increase in cases.

“The current situation – which is essentially a postcode lottery for care – is completely unacceptable. There must be equality of access. This Budget allocation will hopefully fill the gaps in the service, however, I want details from the Minister as to when these positions will be advertised.

“As co-chair of the All-Party Oireachtas Committee on Dementia, I regularly meet with families who are living with dementia. They all tell the same story – the quality of care they receive is second to none but getting access can prove very difficult.

“These newly announced supports need to be put in place as a priority so that people with dementia and their families know exactly where they can go to receive the wrap-around supports that they need after what can be a shocking diagnosis”, concluded Deputy Butler.