Waterford students encouraged to enter AIB Build A Bank Challenge

AIB is inviting students across Waterford to enter its annual Build A Bank Challenge as it was officially launched earlier this week.

The programme, which is open to transition and fifth year students has seen over 18,000 students take part since its inception in 2002 and gives students the opportunity to showcase their creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship by tasking them with setting up and managing their own bank.

In March, teams of students across the country will be invited to compete in the national final at the RDS, Dublin where they will be in with a chance of winning €5,000 for their schools and be crowned AIB Build A Bank Champions.

Over the course of the programme students taking part will get involved in all aspects of business from marketing and branding to developing a business plan – all of which all links back to the business studies curriculum.

Throughout the programme, they will also be fully supported by a dedicated local AIB Student Officer who will guide them through the Build A Bank programme and help them develop much-needed skills which will be beneficial to them in the future.

Speaking about the AIB Build a Bank Challenge, Ciara Bolger, Youth Market Specialist at AIB said “This year’s AIB Build A Bank Challenge is set to be the best yet – and we’d love to see a school from Waterford taking home the prize. The challenge will see students develop life-long skills as well as ways in which they can help contribute and combat issues in their local communities.

"Now in its 18th year the AIB Build A bank Challenge has become a staple in the school calendar and continues to blow us away year after year as students get more innovative with their ideas. We’re looking forward to all the entries this year and hope to make it the biggest AIB Build A Bank Challenge yet.”

Schools looking to take part in the AIB Build A Bank Challenge should visit www.aib.ie/build-a-bank for more information.