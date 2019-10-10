Waterford IT welcomes Budget 2020 funding

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) has welcomed the Minister of State for Higher Education’s Budget 2020 funding announcement for third-level education.

As a member of the Technological Universities Research Network (TURN) group, the institute has said it is delighted with the announcement of a €90m multi-annual transformation fund for TUs.

"This investment is an important statement of commitment from the Government in the new technological university sector. As partners in the Technological University of the South East project, WIT and Institute of Technology Carlow will seek to leverage the fund to support the development of the first university in the south east region," a statement read.

"This Government investment will help realise our vision for a new higher education institution of international standing, an organisation with a new emphasis, structure, and activities.

"The Budget 2020 tertiary education announcement is far-reaching and as a research-active institute we are heartened to see dedicated funding to promote excellence in research.

"Research and innovation are our main connection points with industry, commerce, enterprise and the community and an important facet in the future Technological University of the South East of Ireland.