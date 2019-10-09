Warning issued over deadly jellyfish sightings on Tramore beach

Waterford Council has issued a warning over the Portuguese Man-of-War jellyfish.

"We have received reports again of dead/washed up Portuguese Man-of-War jellyfish on Tramore beach," they said in a statement.

The jellyfish was spotted last week but has been again noticed by walkers on the beach.

"Please exercise caution while walking in the area as, even when dead, these creatures have a nasty sting," the Council said.