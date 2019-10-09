Waterford distillery wins big at Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards

Aldi Ireland has congratulated Waterford's Blackwater Distillery which won two prestigious titles at the 2019 Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards in Dingle, Co. Kerry.

The Ballyduff based supplier won a gold medal for its Boyle’s Gin and a silver medal for its Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin.

29 of Aldi’s quality own-brand products received awards in total.

Welcoming the award wins, Aldi Ireland’s Group Buying Director, John Curtin said: “These awards recognise the outstanding quality of the many Irish food and drink producers that supply our stores.”

“We are committed to introducing new and exciting Irish sourced products and engaging more and more Irish suppliers. We have invested more than €1,000,000 in our Grow with Aldi supplier development programme since 2018, which has been specifically designed to help small to medium Irish food and drink businesses secure a retail listing with Aldi.”

The largest competition for quality food and drinks in Ireland, the Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards are recognised as an industry gold standard. Judged purely on taste, over 2,500 products in 100 different food and drinks categories are blind tasted by a panel of expert chefs, restaurateurs, academics and journalists to compete for the coveted mark of Irish quality.

Aldi’s products have also been recognised across the globe this year. In July, Aldi’s own-brand Specially Selected Irish Angus Fillet Steak was voted the World’s Best Fillet at the World Steak Challenge 2019.

In addition, Aldi was the number one Irish retailer at the 2019 Great Taste Awards, with four of its own-brand products winning the much-coveted three gold stars award - more than any other supermarket in Ireland.

Aldi recently increased its support for small Irish suppliers by reducing its payment terms to 14 days for suppliers that transact up to €300,000 annually with Aldi.

Aldi will sell over €700 million worth of Irish goods this year, sourced from Irish producers, manufacturers and suppliers across the country.