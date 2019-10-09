41 on trolleys at University Hospital Waterford today
The latest Trolley and Ward Watch figures released by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation show that 41 patients are waiting on trolleys for a proper bed at University Hospital Waterford today, Wednesday, October 9.
The figures show that 577 patients are without a proper bed at emergency departments around the country.
The figures released on Wednesday show that 31 patients are on trolleys in Waterford as they await admission, with a further 10 on already full wards.
University Hospital Limerick was the most overcrowded in the country on Wednesday, October 9, with 70 patients without a bed.
