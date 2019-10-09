Sports club volunteering seminar to be held in Waterford

Clubforce will host a sports club volunteering seminar at the Viking Hotel in Waterford on Wednesday, October 23 at 7:30pm sharp.

The event is free to attend and is aimed primarily at volunteers and administrators involved in running amateur sports clubs in Waterford and surrounding townlands.

As clubs in Waterford prepare for their end-of-year Annual General Meetings (AGMs), this is an ideal opportunity to look at best practice in club management and to learn how Ireland's most successful amateur sports clubs are run.

The evening will feature a presentation from Clubforce CEO, Warren Healy, and will address some of the most common challenges facing clubs and volunteers today including:

- Membership management and paperwork

- Raising funds

- Communicating with members

- GDPR compliance

- Volunteer collaboration

- Financial reporting

- Recruiting, retaining and managing volunteers

Attendees will be given a live demonstration of the Clubforce system, which gives club volunteers a single platform to manage memberships, club-wide communication, fundraising and real-time reporting.

The demo will cover:

- Simplifying membership fee collection through online payment

- Fundraising tools including online club lotto and event ticketing system

- Running sports camp registrations online

- Communicating with members via the Clubforce app, email and SMS

- Multi-year reporting on membership growth and financial performance

- Integration with National Governing Body (NGB) systems including the GAA and FAI

- Volunteer management through the Single Member View function

Spaces for the event are limited and club volunteers are invited to book their place on the evening by emailing Nicole Fowley at nicole@clubforce.com or by calling 091-506048.