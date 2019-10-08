Gardaí 'bitten, kicked and threatened' in Waterford city this morning

Gardaí attending an incident in Waterford city were injured on Tuesday morning.

According to WLR FM, four gardaí were attending a public order disturbance in the Bridge Street area of the city at 6.30am.

They were bitten in the arms, kicked and threatened as they tried to arrest a man.

A 33-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at Waterford Garda Station.

The injured gardaí attended University Hospital Waterford for treatment and have since been released.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them on 051-305300.