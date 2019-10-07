Waterford golfers to go for All-Ireland gold at the K Club

Two Waterford club golfers are getting set to go for gold at The K Club in the GUI All-Ireland Gold Medals competition.

36 qualifiers from all across Ireland will take part with the final set for the Ryder Cup course at The K Club in Straffan, Co Kildare.

With the introduction this year of the GUI All-Ireland Gold Medals, club golfers have a unique opportunity to participate at individual level in an all-Ireland GUI event.

Spread across three different handicap categories, the competition is open to all club members and entry is free for all affiliated golf clubs.

Competing from Waterford are West Waterford's Pat Higgins and Tramore's Joe Manning.

The GUI All-Ireland Gold Medals consists of three stages:

First, each entered club nominated one of their singles competitions as a club qualifier. Entrants on the day competed in one of three handicap categories – 9 and below, 10-17 or 18 and over. The best nett score in each category qualified for the regional final.

Four regional finals were held throughout Ireland in August, with all club qualifiers playing for a place in the All-Ireland Final. The best three scores in each category in each provincial final advanced. (36 golfers in all).

The All-Ireland Final of the event takes place at The K Club on Tuesday, October 8, with the Palmer Course being used for the event.

Sharon Smurfit, Director of Golf at The K Club said: “I, along with my team are honoured that The K Club is hosting the inaugural 2019 All Ireland Gold Medal Final on our Ryder Cup Course.

"We look forward to welcoming the all-Ireland finalists to what will be a thrilling end to this new competition. The Ryder Cup course has hosted many special events including the Ryder Cup in 2006 and more recently the Irish Open in 2016, so the finalists will have a challenging day here in October.

"We are delighted to work alongside the GUI in hosting this All Ireland Final and I wish all the competitors the very best of luck in their qualifying rounds.”

Tee times:

10:30; Joe Kennedy (Killorglin); Shay Egan (Castle Barna); Martin Wilson (Hollywood Lakes)

10:40; Liam Mulveen (Athenry); Paul Greene (Newlands); Fergus McCartney (Rockmount)

10:50; Jeffrey Davies (Castlerock); Bernard Brannigan (Bellewstown); Peader Kane (Athlone)

11:00; John Lawlor (Luttrellstown Castle); Kris William McClelland (City of Derry); Jonathan Boyd Hagan (Clandeboye)

11:10; Jim Cantwell (Cahir Park); Conor Clavin (Esker Hills); James Bennett (Greenacres)

11:20; JP Whyte (Grange); Seamus Ryan (Castlewarden); Jimmy McHugh (Tuam)

11:30; Keith McGuire (Cahir Park); Neil Kilgallon (European); Stephen McKillop (Tandragee)

11:40; Ferghal Collins (Monkstown); Paul Redmond (Balbriggan); Pat Higgins (West Waterford)

11:50; John O'Donoghue (Strandhill); Sebastian Broderick (Rosslare); Tom Doheny (Castletroy)

12:00; Sean Doyle (Athlone); Michael Joyce (Mulranny); Joe Manning (Tramore)

12:10; Alex King (Royal Curragh); Neil Garton (Castle Barna); Niall McDonnell (Ballinascorney)

12:20; Ryan Lenaghan (Ardee); David MacGuinness (Mannan Castle); Thomas O'Dwyer (Cahir Park)