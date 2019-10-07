Waterford motorists warned of stop/go on N25
Waterford motorists are being warned of a traffic management system in place on the N25 until Friday, October 11.
A stop/go is in place on the N25 Kilrush roundabout towards Spring roundabout from Monday, October 7 until Friday, October 11.
Diversions are in place.
The system is necessary to facilitate road surfacing works.
Drivers are being asked to proceed with caution.
Waterford City & County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused.
